AP Photo/Alex Brandon Americans have been astonished at just how badly Joe Biden has handled the situation in Afghanistan.

Biden seemed mad during his speech yesterday trying to justify withdrawal, when what people were really looking for was answers on how he was conducting the withdrawal — why it was such a disaster and how he was going to help people. But he really didn’t address that. Instead, he just seemed to blame everyone else under the sun for the problems. Then he took no questions and skedaddled back to Camp David, back to vacation.

As I noted earlier , there was shock and upset across the board at the speech across all political lines, even among Democrats who would normally cut Biden more slack. The pollster who gauged people’s reactions said Biden’s speech didn’t go over well at all, with anyone, with Republicans and independents giving it a straight-up failing grade and Democrats giving Biden a “C.”

But someone apparently decided enough was enough — that he wanted to make his feelings known about Joe Biden on a Wilmington digital billboard. He clearly had a sense of humor, as well, as he trolled Biden. A Digital Billboard in Wilmington, NC […]