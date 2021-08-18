WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

Newsmax : A new report suggests President Joe Biden was not only long a proponent of deserting the Afghan people, but he even pointed to the U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam and how former President Richard Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger “got away with it.”

The remarks come from a 2010 diary entry from Obama’s special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Holbrooke, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

When Holbrooke asked then-Vice President Biden about the American duty to protect vulnerable Afghan civilians, Biden shot back with a four-letter word and a historical reference, the Mail reported.

“F*** that, we don’t have to worry about that,” Biden told Holbrooke just months before his death in 2010. “We did it in Vietnam, Nixon and Kissinger got away with it.”

Before his death in December 2010, Holbrooke was appointed special adviser to Pakistan and Afghanistan in 2009. His diary, turned over to biographer […]