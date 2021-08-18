A young single mother from New York State is showing that there is support for women facing unexpected pregnancy, and she says moms in this scenario should not be afraid.

Katy became pregnant at 16, and while she hails from a family with pro-life values, the fear she experienced was strong, driving her to think abortion was her only option.

Katy was saved from going through with an abortion when loved ones intervened, and today she happy to have her daughter Mariana, who will soon have her first birthday. Katy is also making strides in her education.

She recalled for Pregnancy Help News what it was like when she learned she was expecting a baby as a teenager.

“I was a junior and it was on Christmas day,” she said. “I took a pregnancy test and I found out I was pregnant and then I was scared, I was so scared.”

Katy said she began thinking about all the options that she had.“I didn’t want to have an abortion, but I was like, well, what other choice do I have?” she recalled, “And then I was finally thinking, I guess I am going to get this abortion.”Katy scheduled an appointment for an abortion and […]