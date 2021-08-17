How would you like to be one of the 15,000+ American citizens in Kabul, or surrounding region, and getting this notice from the United States State Department: “A congressional aide tells CBS News we have no partners left in Afghanistan to safely get Americans in-country to Kabul.” ( link )

…. But they planned for every contingency right?

