“The Squad,” a group of radical leftist Democratic-Socialists in the House of Representatives, has a tendency to demonstrate hypocrisy on a regular basis, yet every instance seems to do little in extinguishing their popularity.

Unofficial Squad leader and undeniable diva Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez famously cried at the gates of a border patrol detention center during the Trump years, only to completely ignore and at times embrace the Biden regime’s worsening conditions for those crossing over illegally.

The newest member of the team, Cori Bush, found herself brutally mocked after it was revealed she pays massive amounts of money to private security while calling for regular folks to have their police protection defunded. Now, another Squad member is proving she’s above her own rules.

Now, there’s a new contender for Biggest Hypocrite Award among Squad members. Ayanna Pressley, one of the original fabulous four, has railed against rent and the “oppressive landlords” of America since joining the House of Representatives in 2019. She has called for rent to be canceled completely for anyone who struggles to pay, which is tens of millions of households today thanks in large part to Pandemic Panic Theater shutting down the economy.

As it turns out, she’s a no-good, evil, oppressive rent-collector herself. Well, her husband is. According to Fox News:

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s annual financial disclosure shows she and her husband made thousands of dollars in rental income last year. Pressley has been one of the most prominent advocates for canceling rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction,” Pressley, a member of the far-left “Squad,” wrote in a Dec. 2020 tweet.

Keeping families housed is a matter of public health. We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction. This is a public health emergency.https://t.co/jmHEmfVjVa — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 1, 2020

She introduced a bill in March 2021 that, if passed, would have canceled rent and mortgage payments nationwide.

“With the economic impact of this pandemic worsening and the threat of eviction and homelessness looming large for families nationwide, we must take every measure possible to keep families safely housed, forgive all rental debt, and ensure that the credit scores of hard hit families are not forever tarnished,” Pressley said at the time.

The bill would have required the federal government to reimburse landlords for any rent not paid during the pandemic.

America needs us to cancel rent. https://t.co/74EvaooJ05 — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) August 10, 2020

Pressley’s 2020 financial disclosure, filed on Friday, disclosed between $5,000 and $15,000 in rental income from a Boston property in her husband’s name. The property was converted into a multi-family apartment after it was purchased, according to Pressley’s disclosure.

Pressley’s office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on whether she and her husband canceled rent for their tenants at any point in 2020. She disclosed the same range of rental income – between $5,000 and $15,000 – in 2020 as she did in 2019, before the pandemic began.

Chances are strong that she will either try to ignore this or she’ll try to spin it as not an example of the rent she wants canceled since she and her husband don’t rent to those who are struggling. It would be interesting to determine if that is true.

Sadly, whatever path she decides to take in spinning this will almost certainly work with her fans. Just as The Squad seems to be adept at demonstrating hypocrisy and then coming up with lame excuses about it, so too are their radical leftist fans adept at accepting whatever excuse they make. There seems to be no penetrating the shields surrounding fans of Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, or Pressley. They can do no wrong in the eyes of their adoring supporters.

Ayanna Pressley condemns charging rent and calls for it to be canceled while she collects rent on her own properties. Hypocrisy knows no shame with “The Squad” because they truly believe they’re due more than the common folks they rule over.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!