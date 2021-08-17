Premiere Of Magnolia Pictures’ “To The Wonder” – Arrivals On Tuesday, actor James Woods, a vociferous critic of President Joe Biden and his administration, saw the writing on the wall after the display of American weakness during the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“Taiwan is next. Biden’s cowardice in Afghanistan is like blood in the water to the sharks running communist China. They’ll devour him and spit out his dentures,” Woods tweeted. Taiwan is next. Biden’s cowardice in Afghanistan is like blood in the water to the sharks running communist China. They’ll devour him and spit out his dentures. #CowardBiden

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 17, 2021 China is seemingly already making plans to target Taiwan. On Monday, seizing the opportunity presented by the Biden administration’s abandonment of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the Global Times, a daily tabloid newspaper under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party’s flagship People’s Daily newspaper, warned Taiwan that in the event of a confrontation with mainland Communist China, the U.S. would abandon its long-time ally.

The Global Times began its polemic by asserting, “The U.S. troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan has led to the rapid demise of the Kabul government. The […]