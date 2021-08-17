The current Afghanistan crisis did not start with Joe Biden’s decision to foolishly pull our military out before evacuating American civilians. It did not start with Donald Trump’s negotiations with the Taliban and Afghanistan’s former government. It didn’t start with the drawdowns, surges, and otherwise schizophrenic Middle East policy under Barack Obama.

The Afghanistan crisis started when George W. Bush committed trillions of dollars and thousands of American lives to a war that was neither necessary nor warranted. Warmongering neoconservative RINO Bush, as president, sent us down a path in which there was never a conceivable resolution. And that was the point. He and his handlers in the Deep State saw an opportunity for perpetual war against the Taliban and they took it.

Based on his disingenuous, gaslighting statement on the current affairs, one might not even realize how solely responsible he is for the debacle that’s unfolding in real time. He even had the gall to include his wife, Laura, as a co-author of the statement, presumably to give it a human touch or something.

“Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness. Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.”

Statement on Afghanistan by President George W. Bush and Mrs. Laura Bush. pic.twitter.com/IRkgrDQSs4 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 17, 2021

What was his goal for the statement that nobody asked him to write? Did he want to try to convince Biden to reengage in the fruitless war he started? No. He recognizes that at this point reengagement would be like pouring gasoline on a raging fire. Instead, he’s doing the “humane” thing and calling on the Biden regime to start accepting mass refugees, no questions asked.

“The Afghans now at greatest risk are the same ones who have been on the forefront of progress inside their nation. President Biden has promised to evacuate these Afghans, along with American citizens and our allies.”

Bush wants the “red tape” cut so they can expedite an infusion of refugees into the United States. It’s our “responsibility,” according to Bush. He did not note that he’s the person who prompted this responsibility by launching us into a war with no clear goals and no exit plan.

In an effort to add sentimental impact to the gaslighting statement, Bush praised the men and women who he forced to fight in the quagmire.

“Many of you deal with the wounds of war, both visible and invisible. And some of your brothers and sisters in arms made the ultimate sacrifice in the war on terror. Each day we have been humbled by your commitment and your courage. You took out a brutal enemy and denied Al Qaeda a safe haven while building schools, sending supplies, and providing medical care.”

George W. Bush lecturing anyone on the debacle in Afghanistan is like Andrew Cuomo delivering a statement on proper treatment of women. It’s an insult to those who lost their lives at his direction. He needed to sit this one out.

