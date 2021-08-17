Editor’s Commentary: There are far too many articles and videos out there today that use false data or far-fetched speculation as evidence that the Covid-19 “vaccines” are designed to kill us. This is NOT one of those articles. They really are trying to kill us.

Mike Adams did a fantastic job of breaking it down in a way that is legitimate conspiracy investigation. Too often we see stories like these labeled as “conspiracy theory” and therefore should be ignored by the general population. First, we do not consider the term “conspiracy theory” to be a true pejorative since we know with certainty there are conspiracies afoot and until they’re definitively proven, they’re theories. We can thank the CIA for gaslighting “normies” into avoiding the appropriate phrase.

Despite the truth and excellent research Mike does in the article below, it will be panned as “fringe.” We have experienced massive censorship and suppression since May, 2020, and it has manifested into two more forms just this week. An email provider canceled us after our third email and has the gall to not refund our money because we broke their terms of service on “misleading” information regarding ‘vaccines.” Subscribers, fear not. I’m talking to a new conservative email provider today.

Google also canceled us from their Adsense program, which I’m not fretting about at all. In fact, I was disappointed to learn about this from one of our now-former advertisers; I didn’t realize they were using Adsense on these pages until we got canceled. Apologies to those who were served leftist propaganda as a result for a week or two. It all goes to my standard point that we must rely on patriotic advertisers and our readers to help us get the truth out. Now, let’s turn to Mike’s report and video…

For over a year, intensive research conducted by health experts like Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has brought to light increasing concerns about “Antibody Dependent Enhancement” (ADE), a phenomenon where vaccines make the disease far worse by priming the immune system for a potentially deadly overreaction. Also called a “hyperinflammatory response” to subsequent infections, ADE is well known to occur with coronavirus vaccines that have been tested in animal experiments. The big question has been whether it will emerge in the 2.4 billion people who have now been vaccinated around the world.

According to OurWorldInData.org, 31.7% of the world population has been vaccinated with one or more covid vaccines. That’s about 2.4 billion people.

In the United States, according to the CDC, 199 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Notably, all the 2.4 billion people who took this vaccine around the world have taken an unproven, deadly, experimental medical intervention that was intentionally formulated to contain spike protein biological weapons, or in the case of mRNA vaccines, instructions for the body’s own cells to manufacture those spike protein bioweapons. Thus, the depopulation globalists pushing this vaccine genocide have managed to inject about one-third of the world’s human population with biological weapons that are well known to cause injury and death.

Yet the question remains: Just how many of these people will die from vaccine adverse events, including ADE?

A new science paper published in the Journal of Infection appears to provide solid evidence that the vaccines being administered around the world will, without question, cause ADE effects in people when they are exposed to the Delta variant or potentially other coronavirus strains. The study is entitled, Infection-enhancing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies recognize both the original Wuhan/D614G strain and Delta variants. A potential risk for mass vaccination?

Written from the point of view of conventional virology and epidemiology, it explains that while the current vaccines (based on the original Wuhan D615G strain) do provide some level of immunity against the original covid virus, they present an unfortunate side effect: The acceleration of “infection-enhancing antibodies” which overreact to Delta variant infections. What the paper is describing is classic ADE, meaning a hyperinflammatory reaction can kill the person as their “primed” immune system overreacts to new infections.

The study concludes, “ADE of delta variants is a potential risk for current vaccines,” and it goes on to explain the mechanism by which this ADE is emerging:

Using molecular modeling approaches, we show that enhancing antibodies have a higher affinity for Delta variants than for Wuhan/D614G NTDs. We show that enhancing antibodies reinforce the binding of the spike trimer to the host cell membrane by clamping the NTD to lipid raft microdomains… facilitating antibodies display a strikingly increased affinity. Thus, ADE may be a concern for people receiving vaccines based on the original Wuhan strain spike sequence (either mRNA or viral vectors).

The paper goes on to suggest that the original vaccines should be essentially scrapped, and replaced with new, “second generation” vaccines that are engineered to attack the antigen targets of the Delta variant.

Of course, by the time that is accomplished, a new variant will be circulating and threatening the very same people, given that vaccinating people during a period of widespread virus circulation is effectively providing viral evolutionary pressures that cause new, vaccine-resistant strains to be produced in the bodies of those who are vaccinated (as Dr. Bossche has repeatedly warned). No matter how many vaccines are administered to the world’s population, the virus will always mutate to a new form, rendering those vaccines obsolete.

Only natural immunity — broad-spectrum, “generalized” immunity — can halt the cycle and stop the pandemic. Vaccines can never stop covid mutations, infections or transmission for the simple reason that vaccines can never see the future. Even the CDC admits they do not prevent infection or transmission, either.

Even if the vaccines stop right now, a billion people could die around the world in the next 36 months as vaccines take their toll

What’s crucial to understand is that even if the deadly covid vaccines are halted right now, with 2.4 billion people already injected, it is well within the realm of possibility that a billion or more people could die from ADE, spike protein vascular damage, “mad cow disease” from spike protein attacks on neurology, or other devastating effects caused by the covid vaccines.

In the United States alone, a 20% death rate among the vaccinated would spell about 40 million deaths, with most of the occurring in blue cities and states where left-leaning sheeple demonstrate high obedience to false authorities while volunteering their bodies for deadly medical experiments in the name of “science.” You may not have realized that virtually the entire Democrat party in the US has essentially volunteered to be post-vaccine organ donors, yet at the same time their organs will be colonized with spike protein nanoparticles, so no one will want their organs anyway.

Get the full details in today’s Situation Update podcast, which also covers many other developing news items on this front:

Brighteon.com/12909292-5cde-4416-a067-09137bf4700b

Article cross-posted from Natural News.

