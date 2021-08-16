Have you ever heard an observation on someone that was so spot on that it changed the way you looked at them?

Well if you haven’t, this post from Larry the Cable Guy will forever change the way you look at Biden.

The situation in Afghanistan has really put this administration under a mountain of pressure, and as Larry The Cable Guy points out, they’re handling this a lot like an overrun Walmart on Black Friday: Our country’s leadership right now reminds me of a wal-mart on Black Friday when only 2 cashiers are working and no one can find a manager. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) August 15, 2021 I mean, could he be any more spot-on?

Although at this point, I think an understaffed Walmart is still more efficient than this trainwreck.

And users on Twitter agree: