Don’t ever take financial advice from Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw and definitely don’t listen to him when he starts talking about Afghanistan. He apparently has no idea what a “sunk cost” is.

In an interview Monday on MSNBC, Crenshaw advocated for the U.S. to devote more blood and treasure to our 20-plus year feckless effort at making anything worthwhile out of the sandy wasteland that is Afghanistan.

As we watched Kabul fall in an instant this weekend back into the grips of the Taliban, Crenshaw’s immediate thoughts were that this was yet more proof that America should further commit itself to a country 7,000 miles away and with absolutely nothing to offer.

“There’s two choices that we have,” he said. “You either have a residual security force or you have an Islamic authoritarian emirate that is killing people and providing a safe haven for terrorists and bringing us right back to the situation that was pre-9/11. And that doesn’t make people feel very good when you lay out those options but those indeed are the options.”

Crenshaw never defined “residual security force” in terms of how many troops that would require (we’re about to have 7,000 on-site), but he did say it shouldn’t […]