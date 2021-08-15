WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe. BREAKING: The Taliban has taken over the presidential palace in Kabul – @AlJazeera pic.twitter.com/7SNinEPzBd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 15, 2021 “I was detained in Guantanamo bay camp for several years”, says one of the Taliban leader inside the presidential palace in #Kabul . #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/GK9QpIcNW7 — Majd Khalifeh (@Majd_Khalifeh) August 15, 2021 Taliban enter presidential palace in #Kabul . Dat is allemaal live te zien op #Aljazeera . Precies een fictie film. pic.twitter.com/jk6yXyph2X — Majd Khalifeh (@Majd_Khalifeh) August 15, 2021 “This is where the president used to sit, and here where he used to call people, and here is the flag being taken down…,,….” – How Aljazeera journalist describing the triumph of Taliban live on tv. Moments later Taliban ask him to wrap up the coverage and leave. pic.twitter.com/yv4PIqgIDC — Majd Khalifeh (@Majd_Khalifeh) August 15, 2021

