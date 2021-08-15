I have been moving, more and more, into the camp that the WuFlu Pandemic has become more of a Political Power Play for the Progressives than a real concern for children returning to school.

If what we hear from School Boards, Teachers, Administrators, and the Teachers Unions (are you HEARING ME, NEA-NH president Meg Tuttle ????) is true, COVID is about to kill every single child that goes into a school. Balderdash – not so much: Note that fuzzy lettering at the bottom: “Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention”) – COVID is at the bottom of the list in both age categories. Doctors say it, Parents are quoting it but the Educational – Industrial Complex is going “NA-na-Na-na-NA! I can’t HEAR you!”. You know, if you don’t want to teach, quit.

School Boards – stop caving to the Unions and grow a backbone. Get a grip and stop with the SJW spawned pseudo-science.

Right now, IMHO, the Unions & School Boards have made this a flashpoint in the Culture Wars. WE need to stand up to their bullying because that’s what it is: bullying.

