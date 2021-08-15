AP Photo/Aaron Favila Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called snap elections for September 20 in an attempt to gain an outright parliamentary majority — something he’s lacked for the last 15 months.

Trudeau has been governing with the help of minor parties that allied with his Liberal Party to form a shaky coalition government. The prime minister is banking on the voters’ positive view of his government’s response to the pandemic, which has played out favorably in local elections, as well as going up against a relatively unknown opposition leader, Erin O’Toole, a former helicopter navigator for the Canadian Armed Forces.

Polls are uncertain about Trudeau regaining an outright majority.

Washington Post: The next fixed election date was in October 2023, but a prime minister here may at any time request the governor general dissolve Parliament — the step that triggers an election. Trudeau, 49, met Governor General Mary Simon, Queen Elizabeth II’s representative in Canada, on Sunday, and she granted his request. The campaign follows months of speculation among political analysts about a possible election call this year. They’ve viewed everything from cabinet shuffles to Trudeau’s decision to shave the beard he’s sported for more than a year as […]