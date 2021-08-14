This is history. A confused and useless mission is about to come to an end. The bumbling and arrogant neo-Wilsonian hubris of Dubya and Condi Rice has finalized in ruin. It is a bugout. An orderly bugout, but a bugout just the same.

Biden is reportedly begging, literally imploring the Taliban to wait to take Kabul until we are gone. They are not listening, as they roll up provincial capitals day by day. Like a wolf who has been hungry for twenty years, they approach Kabul with glistening chops, ready to devour. The Taliban captured the fifth army corps headquarters just in four days. Only a commando corps and an army division in Kabul are still under govt’s control. It means the Taliban might have seized around 70% of Afghan military equipments — all donated by US. — Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) August 14, 2021 US intelligence agencies who said just 4 days ago that Kabul could fall in 90 days have revised the figure to 72 hours

https://t.co/v2XUuPVcKX — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) August 14, 2021 What message does this send to the world? We are weak, we are divided, we do not keep our promises and, most tragically, we do […]