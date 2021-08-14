The Scottish government has issued new LGBT inclusivity guidelines advising schools to allow children, including those as young as 4, to change their name and gender identity without their parents’ consent, claiming that it’s possible to “come out” as transgender “at any age.”

The 70-page document published this week orders teachers to address students by their desired pronouns, should they choose to identify as the opposite sex, The Telegraph reported , adding that it calls for posters challenging “gender stereotypes” to be displayed in classrooms.

The document claims that trans-identified individuals “may come out at any age” and advises teachers not to tell students that it’s “just a phase” if they say they’re transgender, according to The Times .

“Teachers should respect a young person’s wishes and use the name/pronoun they have asked to be used,” it reads. “If a young person comes out to you, it’s also important not to deny their identity, or overly question their understanding of their gender identity.”

LGBT advocacy groups that helped the government draw up the guidance included Stonewall, which has received over $4 million (£3 million) of U.K. taxpayers’ dollars in the past three years, according to The Christian Institute. Stonewall celebrated the guidelines, claiming […]