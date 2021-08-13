OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion Fox News host Sean Hannity says that his lawyers will not allow him to accept a copy of the hard drive contained in one of Hunter Biden’s laptops, some of the contents of which were exposed by the Daily Mail in a report on Wednesday.

An article published by the Daily Mail detailed how Hunter Biden, 51, was in a clipped video telling a naked prostitute about a 2018 drug-fueled party in Las Vegas, in which he lost a laptop.

He expressed his fears that the contents of that particular laptop could be used to blackmail his father, Joe Biden, whom he had spoken to and whom he knew had intentions to run for President. As detailed by the Daily Mail , Biden claimed that Russian drug dealers stole another of his laptops for blackmail when he was drugged out at the Las Vegas party.

Video obtained by the publication showed him with a naked prostitute in 2019 after filming a sex tape, explaining to her how the laptop was stolen.

According to the log, Hunter left the camera rolling as he recounted the party in which he spent “18 days going around […]