AP Photo/Charles Dharapak Hunter Biden surely seems to have bad luck with laptops.

He left one in the repair store that started us all looking at the crazy things he had on it. Then the FBI seized one. But the Daily Mail’s story today details what Hunter says happened to the third one, and it’s pretty concerning. And not just because he’s naked, allegedly talking to a prostitute on it. It’s because of what he says to her.

Naked Hunter Biden tells her on video that he thinks Russian drug dealers stole his laptop during one particularly debauched evening where he did all kinds of sex and drugs in the summer of 2018. You can see the video here at the Daily Mail, but here’s the important part of the conversation. Hunter: ‘Anyway my computer, I had taken tons of like, just left like that cam on. And he would always put in a passcode and all that, you know what I mean? It was fu**ing crazy sh*t. And somebody stole it during that period of time. He did all this kind of like pretend search and sh*t. ‘The last thing he sent me was $2,000 worth of stuff in an […]