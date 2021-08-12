A man in Flint Township, Michigan, will not see freedom for many years after he tried to abort his child by beating his former girlfriend while she was pregnant . When Samuel Jenkins’ girlfriend changed her mind about aborting their preborn baby, he decided to take matters into is own hands. Now he has been convicted in the attempt to abort their baby, a Michigan prosecutor announced last week.

Jenkins, who is 30-years old, was convicted of a laundry list of charges including torture, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, attempted assault of a pregnant individual to induce abortion, aggravated domestic violence, and knowingly assaulting a pregnant individual.

According to the Office of Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton in Michigan, the case dates back to 2018, when the couple initially decided to have an abortion — but Jenkins’ girlfriend changed her mind. When she became unable to hide the baby at about 27 weeks, Jenkins told her he would “beat it out of her.”

READ: This Nepalese woman was beaten so badly she miscarried three times. Now, she saves girls from sex trafficking.

The prosecutor’s office issued a statement, in which the […]