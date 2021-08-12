When Arnold Schwarzenegger was Governor of California, many heralded the actor as turning the blue state red, even for a time. He was and is registered as a Republican, but none of his actions nor words over the last two decades would lead anyone to the conclusion that he’s a conservative. He’s a RINO at best and is more likely a progressive Democrat with a handful of Republican policy leanings in his ideology.
This is why it’s no surprise that the former actor went on with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and disgraced former diplomat Alexander Vindman to attack our freedoms and encourage Covid tyranny in America. According to Schwarzenegger, Americans who argue that face masks encroach on their rights are wrong. His message to them: “Screw your freedom.”
Here’s the video for your records, but only watch it if you want to witness a leftist echo chamber of authoritarians who hate America: Arnold Schwarzenegger started his political career as a plant by Democrats who knew Gray Davis was going to lose. They trotted him out as a “Republican” back then, but Schwarzenegger’s true anti-American nature has been creeping out ever since.
