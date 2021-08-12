AP Photo/Farzana Wahidy The Taliban terror group is allegedly “going door-to-door” in some regions of Afghanistan to select girls as young as 12 years old to become “sex slaves” for the group’s jihadi fighters, News Corp Australia’s News.com.au reported Thursday.

“An inside source suggests that Taliban leaders are attempting to kidnap and forcibly marry women,” the news site relayed, citing an earlier report by Bloomberg, published Monday.

“[T]he Taliban are going door-to-door in some areas, compiling lists of women and girls aged between 12 and 45 years for their fighters to forcibly marry,” Bloomberg reported on August 9.

“Taliban commanders, after capturing some of the provincial capitals, have ordered local Imams [Islamic leaders] to bring the lists of unmarried women aged from 12 to 45 for their soldiers to marry as they view them as ‘qhanimat or ‘spoils of war,’” OpIndia reported August 12, citing an August 11 report by the U.K.’s Daily Mail .

“The Taliban intends to ‘divide’ these kids among themselves as Jihadists consider them as a ‘prize,’” according to OpIndia, a conservative Indian news site.

“Taliban fighters are permitted to do this under their strict interpretation of Islam which views women as ‘kaniz’ or ‘commodities,’” Omar Sadr, a professor at […]