Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has long championed abortion rights. And she has rarely done so more strongly than last month while defending the repeal of the Hyde Amendment , a historically bipartisan agreement prohibiting the use of taxpayer dollars for the killing of preborn babies.

At a press conference from the Capitol , Pelosi suggested one of the reasons why the public funding of abortion is justified is because poor women need abortions.

Calling it “an issue of health, of many women in America, especially those in lower-income situations and in different states,” the California representative then carried on with her tortured logic: “As a devout Catholic and mother of five in six years, I feel that God blessed my husband and me with our beautiful family,” she said.

But are children of poor women somehow burdens and not blessings, Pelosi? Are babies born in poverty destined to live lives of wane and want?

The short answer is “no,” and my own life is a personal testimony to the redeeming power of a resurrected Christ in our lives and why you should never use a permanent solution (abortion) to a temporary problem (poverty).

