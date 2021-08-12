Then Iranian Defense Minister Ahmad Vahidi looks on as he attends the 24th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) at the Iran’s state television conference centre in northern Tehran February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl Iran’s incoming interior minister is the subject of one of five outstanding “red notices” issued by Interpol, the international law enforcement agency, connected with the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires in which 85 people died and hundreds more wounded.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi — who faces US sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses when he was a judge — was sworn into office on Aug. 5, replacing Hassan Rouhani following June elections.

The new leader presented his cabinet selections to Iran’s parliament on Wednesday, according to state media, naming a slew of hardline figures that included Ahmad Vahidi, a former head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force who is still wanted for his role in the AMIA terror attack.

Of the original six “red notice” subjects sought for the bombing, one of them — the notorious Hezbollah terrorist Imad Mughniyeh — is dead, having been killed in a 2008 car bombing in Beirut.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) launched what it called […]