While Senators haggled over the budget bill late Tuesday night, GOP Sens. Roger Marshall and Bill Hagerty penned amendments on immigration. Sen. Marshall (R-TN) penned an amendment to not permit migrants’ travel without a negative COVID-19 test. The senate adopted his amendment by a vote of 88-11. Then, Hagerty wrote an amendment to allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport more migrants than it has of late.

ICE can now legally detain migrants who test positive and deport migrants convicted of crimes. Additionally, the amendment provides the department the resources needed to do so. Marshall’s amendment passed by a 53-46 vote.

During the debate, Hagerty suggested that there should be more deportations based on previous trends. “According to ICE’s website, 92 percent of the illegal aliens that ICE deports have been convicted of or charged with crimes,” Hagerty said on the floor. “Yet, despite the border crisis and record border crossings, the Biden administration has drastically reduced deportations to roughly one-quarter what they were last fiscal year, reaching the lowest levels on record this spring—from over 28,000 in October 2019 to less than 3,000 in April 2021. That means the Administration is allowing thousands of criminal illegal aliens per month […]