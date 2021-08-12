Slate magazine founders and editors including Jacob Weisberg – whose podcast company produces shows including Ibram Kendi’s “Be Antiracist” show – have participated in trips to China sponsored by the China-United States Exchange Foundation: a Chinese Communist Pary-linked group courting journalists for “favorable coverage,” The National Pulse can reveal.

As evidenced from the Twitter account of former Slate Editor-in-Chief Jacob Weisberg, he and his Slate colleagues – including founder Michael Kinsley – visited China as part of a China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) delegation in May 2012.

Since Weisberg’s CUSEF trip and Slate departure, he has co- founded Pushkin Industries, a podcast and audiobook production company, alongside author and New Yorker staff writer Malcolm Gladwell. Hosts for the company’s top shows include “anti-racist” activist Ibram Kendi and Democratic impeachment witness Noah Feldman. Pay-For-Play.

CUSEF functions as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front: an effort determined “co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority” of the Chinese government. ” “The United Front strategy uses a range of methods to influence foreign governments to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies,” the U.S. government’s report on the operation continues . Through […]