Mike Lindell’s 72-hour uninterrupted Livestream presentation of election interference evidence is dubbed the ‘ Cyber Symposium .’ The event began Tuesday morning from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and at approximately 8:30 PM ET, Lindell introduced a big reveal—a Mesa County, Colorado election clerk whistleblower named Tina Peters.
Peters explained that while she was traveling to the symposium, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold raided her office looking for evidence of passwords for election machines published online. Peters stated she was never in possession of the passwords, and they are solely held by the SoS’s office. According to an SoS press release on Aug. 9:
“ Several items were published online that constituted a breach in the security protocols for Mesa County voting system components. The posted images depict the BIOS passwords specific to the individual hardware stations of Mesa County’s voting system. The public disclosure of the BIOS passwords for one or more components of Mesa County’s voting system alone constitutes a serious breach of voting system security protocols, as well as a violation of Election Rule 20.6.1 . “
Peters has stepped forward willing to investigate and speak out about election integrity questions and answers in her County, but recent countermoves […]
