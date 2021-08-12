A Trump-appointed judge ruled on Wednesday that a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell may proceed.

Judge Carl Nichols dismissed requests to throw out the junk lawsuit. Judge Carl Nichols – DC US District Court Dominion Voting Systems is suing the Trump supporters for their accusations that votes were changed during the 2020 election.

Dominion is under fire since the 2020 elections after the impossible “win” by Joe Biden.

TRENDING: HUGE UPDATE: CodeMonkeyZ Files Released at Lindell Cyber Symposium — Not Likely Criminal Issue As Reported Earlier — Findings a GAME CHANGER

Newsweek reported: A federal judge Wednesday ordered that three defamation lawsuits of $1.3 billion each filed by Dominion Voting Systems be allowed to continue after allies of former President Donald Trump filed requests that they be dismissed. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and “Kraken” attorney Sidney Powell are all named as defendants in lawsuits that will proceed, alleging that each of these parties made claims without evidence that Dominion Voting Systems had rigged the results of the 2020 presidential election by manipulating voting numbers. United States District Court Judge Carl Nichols, who […]