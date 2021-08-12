Day one and two were solid. The Day-1 presentation by Dr. Douglas Frank [ see here ] was exceptional, and should explain to everyone how the 2020 election was manipulated. The Day-2 presentation by Seth Keshel [ see here ] was also good. The coordinated scale of the corrupt activity was massive and yet pretty simple to pull-off when you see how they did it. The investigative group is continuing to answer questions and provide further evidence today, day three.

Day one and two were solid. The Day-1 presentation by Dr. Douglas Frank [ see here ] was exceptional, and should explain to everyone how the 2020 election was manipulated. The Day-2 presentation by Seth Keshel [ see here ] was also good. The coordinated scale of the corrupt activity was massive and yet pretty simple to pull-off when you see how they did it. The investigative group is continuing to answer questions and provide further evidence today, day three.

Day one and two were solid. The Day-1 presentation by Dr. Douglas Frank [ see here ] was exceptional, and should explain to everyone how the 2020 election was manipulated. The Day-2 presentation by Seth Keshel [ […]