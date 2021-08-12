A Canadian province that is openly secular humanist in its attitude and ideology is considering whether or not to include religious services, weddings and funerals in its upcoming vaccine passport mandate, barring anyone from attending church unless they can show they are vaccinated.

The move comes as the province of Quebec, with its population of over 8 million people, announced that in order to stave off a fourth wave they say is inevitable, are instituting a vaccine passport system in the province starting September 1. This new law will require proof of immunization from anyone wishing to attend all public spaces, such as festivals, bars, training facilities, restaurants and gyms, and other organized large gatherings.

As far as whether or not churches and religious services will be included, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said that they are “still deciding” and that the government is still discussing whether or not to include them as part of the mandate.

It is a very, very likely possibility they will include it, on account of how openly hostile they are to religious freedom. In 2019 they passed the “Act respecting the laicity of the State” which probits public servants like police officers, judges, lawyers, teachers, principals, […]