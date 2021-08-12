Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. After Senate Republicans helped pass President Biden’s disastrous infrastructure bill, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) took a victory lap on Twitter by equating the left-wing cause for “climate justice” with infrastructure.
“Care is infrastructure. Climate justice is infrastructure. Housing is infrastructure,” Pressley tweeted on Wednesday.
“We can and we must meet the moment,” she added. Care is infrastructure. Climate justice is infrastructure. Housing is infrastructure. We can and we must meet the moment. https://t.co/6yPWRXMpd3 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 11, 2021 On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate cleared a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that prominent Republicans have warned will further expand the federal government and impose new taxes on the American people. As the bill now goes to the U.S. House for consideration, Democrats have been seeking to accompany the bill with a costly reconciliation package that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) referred to as a “$3.5 trillion spending binge.”
“Democrats want to crush hard-working Americans and their families,” McCarthy wrote in a statement on Wednesday.
Speaking with NPR , Ayana Pressley said that she will work with Democrats to ensure that the infrastructure bill will […]
