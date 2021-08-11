Screenshot (126) On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned following the findings of an investigation which concluded that he had sexually harassed multiple women, including staffers and a state trooper assigned to his security detail.

The accusations had been piling up against Cuomo, but a third-party probe conducted at the request of the New York Attorney General Letitia James firmly stated that the governor had “sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees,” as Letitia announced last Tuesday.

The fallout was swift — top Democrats, including President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for his resignation, and a week after James announced the conclusion of the report, he finally stepped down this Tuesday.

On Monday, the Human Rights Campaign, one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ organizations in the country and major fixture in progressive politics, announced that it had launched an investigation into its own president for his alleged role in Cuomo’s attempt to suppress the mounting accusations of sexual harassment.

The Daily Caller reported that the board chairs for HRC and the HRC Foundation, Morgan Cox and Jodie Patterson, announced in a statement that the inclusion of President Alphonso David in James’ report […]