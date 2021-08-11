Anthony Fauci has been a miserable failure. No, I’m not referring to his support for failed “non-pharmaceutical” interventions, such as social distancing and masking. That is within the purview of the CDC, not the NIH. His job as the most famous official at the NIH is to work on pharmaceutical interventions, you know, like actually treating a virus we can see coming a mile away. Yet he and his team have failed to educate the public on long-term and short-term preventives, as well as treatment at all stages of the virus that talented physicians have known about from day one. Seventeen months into this pandemic, it is abundantly clear that everyone who has not already gotten the virus has to assume their turn will come. They have had more than enough time to bulk up on vitamin D and zinc and to prepare with effective medicines, or at least keep them ready on their shelves for the first sign of minor illness. Most people usually experience 5-7 days – if not more – of mild to moderate symptoms before the illness heads into the dangerous inflammatory phase for those destined to suffer a clinical-level illness. Had Fauci, HHS, and […]