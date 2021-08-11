Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI Hollywood legend and noted Republican Clint Eastwood has sent a “message of support” to conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who is running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the California recall election, Elder reported Tuesday. Clint Eastwood just contacted me with a message of his support. A shout out to Mr. Eastwood. You made my day. #WeveGotAStateToSave #RecallGavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/quG2HxCmwS — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 10, 2021 It was not clear whether Eastwood’s message constituted a formal endorsement.

Eastwood, who spoke at the 2012 Republican National Convention, has continued to make groundbreaking films into his nineties. Radio talk show host Larry Elder, center, poses for selfies with supporters during a campaign stop Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Norwalk, Calif. Elder announced Monday that he is running for governor of California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Larry Elder at Will Rogers (Marc Ang / Event Organizer) Elder has emerged as the main contender in most polls, out of a field of more than 40 candidates vying to replace Newsom. Other leading candidates include Democrat Kevin Paffrath, a real estate investor and YouTuber; former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer; former gubernatorial challenger John Cox; and former Olympian […]