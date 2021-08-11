The U.S. First Amendment protects every American citizen’s right to express his opinions, teach his religious beliefs, and worship God without interference by the federal government. Under the First Amendment, freedom of religion is a constitutional guarantee.

But Joe Biden’s Internal Revenue Service is having a hard time getting that message.

Recently, in a glaring display of partisan prejudice, IRS Exempt Organizations Director Stephen Martin denied tax-exempt status to the Texas-based nonprofit Christians Engaged . According to the IRS, this nonprofit, which strives to educate Christians in prayer and civic engagement, was participating in “prohibited political campaign intervention” by promoting Biblical values.

After some top-notch legal work by First Liberty and some aggressive advocacy by conservatives in Congress such as Rep. Chip Roy, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Sen. Mike Lee, the IRS has since reversed its decision .

But some bells can’t be unrung, and the partisan politics at play behind closed doors at the IRS can’t be unseen. Christians Engaged knew whom to contact to bring the fight to the IRS. What about the hundreds of smaller Christian nonprofits that might be victims of the same partisanship?

We know this isn’t the first time the IRS has been weaponized by leftists and Democrats […]