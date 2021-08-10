Ten years ago, when Tea Party Patriot groups were popping up all over America to fight back against Obamacare’s socialized medicine and its expansion of the welfare state, it was common to hear the battle framed as one between “makers” and “takers,” a rebuke by working-class Americans who knew they would ultimately be paying more in taxes for worse health care so that Americans who paid no taxes at all could have their “fair share.”

When people called out Obama and his medical mandates (you must have Obamacare, and Obamacare must cover abortions, “sex change” operations, and anything else the government decrees…) for orchestrating a federal takeover of one fifth of the economy while inviting Big Brother to peek behind the hospital curtain and spy on the private health decisions of every American, they were lambasted for not having enough empathy for those in need.

Obama was just implementing Romneycare on a national scale and walking in George Bush’s “compassionate conservative” footsteps, after all. What could possibly go wrong?

Turns out an awful lot can go wrong awfully quickly. Obamacare mandates have morphed into mask and lockdown and injection mandates. Obama’s use of the NSA, IRS, and FBI to threaten conservative speech became redundant when Silicon Valley censorship boards jumped in to do the government’s bidding in the name of public health.

After conditioning Americans to recoil at anything deemed “hate speech” or “harmful misinformation,” the government has had a pretty easy time banning as “hateful” or “harmful” anybody still putting up a fight. And after scaring enough Americans into thinking they would instantly die for breathing fresh air, the gangrenous Obama Gang has had no problem finding volunteers willing to spy on their neighbors, lock themselves behind closed doors, and demand implementation of government-issued travel papers for future movements of any kind.

Thank goodness the World Health Organization wasn’t around in 1781, or General Cornwallis might have won at Yorktown just by browbeating our colonial ancestors into believing that freedom can be granted only by credentialed health professionals.

“You see, George, our civilian wellness authorities assure us that your little revolution has been a super-spreader event of the highest order, and these are nonpartisan ‘experts,’ mind you, so to continue would just be devilishly selfish. Best to lock everyone back in their homes.

You don’t mind garrisoning some of our troops, do you? Whole thing should be over in fifteen days. Honest.”

Nah, when you’re fighting for freedom at any cost, nothing stands in your way. When you’re handed freedom at no cost, nothing seems worth the fight. You can’t secure independence while declaring dependence on government at every turn.

Obviously, people who take freedom for granted don’t spend a lot of time considering how they’re being led by their government one baby step at a time toward their own imprisonment. Still, surely there’s a point when a person of reasonable intelligence looks around and thinks, “Hmm, letting a bunch of politicians decide what I write on Facebook, whether I can go to work, when I might see my friends and family, and how many trips I make outside my apartment doesn’t seem very different from asking a warden for permission to live.”

Whom am I kidding? Just the other day, Jennifer Aniston was telling millions of impressionable celebrity gawkers that it is their “moral and professional obligation” to publicly reveal their vaccination status, and people applauded. (Asking about someone’s HIV status, on the other hand, is still strictly verboten.) It’s clear that years of pop culture peer pressure and social media manipulation have lobotomized just enough Americans into believing they can truly be free only by following orders.

When self-described “progressives” gleefully condemn “fascism” by urging the government to take ever more control over their lives, it’s obvious that most of them wouldn’t catch on even if Obama stood there, himself, handing them the bricks and wet cement for their own 6 x 8 cell. For crying out loud, Obama literally went down to communist Cuba to surrender to Castro, and the Hollywood set called it a historic time for “Libertad.”

Then, when the Cuban people rose up in 2021 to demand actual liberty, Obama’s followers blamed Cubans in the streets for daring to fight for freedom during a “pandemic.” Do we see a pattern here? Independence must be put on hold when communists call for “health time outs” and universal lockdowns in the name of public safety. It’s not that commies want to keep control over the peasants; it’s that commies take your health very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that you might not get to keep it if you can’t do what they say.

Democrat Congressman Ted Lieu just finished lecturing Americans that they have no right to breathe in public spaces. He actually called this the “tyranny of the minority.” Lieu’s woke wisdom comes at the same time Darth Fauci has declared that “individual rights” can be protected only by forcing people to wear masks in perpetuity, even though mandatory face coverings have been mocked as nothing more than “comfort blankets” and “cosmetic theater” for pacifying the hysterical since they do next to nothing to contain viral spread. Only Democrats would fight for “justice” by suffocating the masses and shaming the un-indoctrinated for believing they have the right to breathe.

What’s the lesson here? Tyranny always starts with a little prick. Obamacare didn’t make America healthy. The vaccines haven’t set Americans free. As Camus potently warned those willing to listen, “The welfare of the people is the alibi of tyrants.” Forget the battle between “makers” and “takers.” For Americans to win back their freedom, it’s “slaves” versus “braves” from here on out.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





