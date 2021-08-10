We are at an apex of emotional agony and social crisis as the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its dominant mutant strain, Delta, is bearing down on the US in a bona fide outbreak curve and to the underestimation of many scientists. On Aug 5, 2021, the CDC confirmed that Delta could be acquired, carried, and spread by a fully vaccinated patient.

Phones have been ringing off the hook as patients who are now even more activated on early treatment are pressing doctors and midlevel providers for monoclonal antibodies, HCQ, IVM, antibiotics, steroids, colchicine, and blood thinners. Early treatment is in high demand during this Delta outbreak. Only with more primary care and medical specialists can this outbreak be crushed as it was done in India.

Meanwhile, the menacing vaccine agenda has been advanced. A pile-on of employers have mandated the failing vaccines on their workers who have no desire or interest to take a gamble on vaccines with the worst safety record in history.

We have a great show this week with a special guest Dr. Hector Carvallo from Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is a national hero and pioneer in the use of IVM for the treatment of COVID-19. He outlines a very […]