Since the Fourth of July, 100 American flags lined Highway 67 in San Diego, each a waving symbol honoring active-duty military men, veterans and loved ones who died from COVID-19.

Wednesday, there were zero. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) removed the sea of flags because they ‘were a distraction to drivers,’ according to ABC 10 News.

The move didn’t fly with Darrick Parmer and other Lakeland residents. They immediately put the flags back up.

“It’s hard to put into words, it’s just the feelings in your body, it’s mesmerizing to me sometimes, it’s not distracting,” he told the San Diego local news station. “I look at them and I keep driving and I understand that we live in America and we need to be proud of it.”

Minutes later, a group of Caltrans workers took them back down.“Go right ahead, lock me up, take me to jail, I’m not afraid,” said Parmer, who […]