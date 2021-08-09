Afghan security personnel stand guard on the day of the parliamentary election in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) For almost two decades, the U.S. taxpayer has forked out close to two trillion dollars – around three thousand dollars per person – on efforts to bring about a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan. But as the final contingency of U.S. troops prepares to fly home in the coming weeks, even as the Taliban amplifies its bloodletting across the beleaguered nation, controversy swirls as to what went wrong and how so much money could be disseminated and disappeared.

Since 2002, some $144 billion was made available for Afghanistan reconstruction, according to the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan (SIGAR), which was established in 2008 in a bid to monitor waste and fraud. Since then, billions – mainly from the U.S. Department of Defense budget – was devoted to projects to construct and bankroll critical infrastructure and institutions ranging from hotels and hospitals to prisons, schools, roads, bridges, and military bases – but the waste continued, despite repeated reports and red-flagging from the watchdog, which is led by John Sopko.

SIGAR has identified more than $20 billion in waste, and that figure […]