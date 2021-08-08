New research shows that growing access and availability of abortions will lead to 22 million more young girls being aborted by the year 2100 than boys.

A report from the United Nations Population Fund released the data, which also says 4.7 million more young girls will be aborted globally than boys by 2030 . In some cultures, doctors and social pressures work against pregnant mothers, urging them to favor their sons and end pregnancies with daughters altogether.

That report contains the story of one of these kind of women, pressured to abort their daughters: (Story continues below.) “I was pregnant and during one of the ultrasounds, the doctor told me I was having not one, but three children… three daughters. Now it is banned but, in those days, they would tell you the sex of the child,” said 58-year-old Jasbeer Kaur.

“The doctor offered to conduct an abortion, because she said it would be difficult for me to raise three daughters. She even explained that the procedure would be a straightforward one, similar to a delivery. For a few moments, I was scared, but God gave me strength to refuse and I said no,” Kaur recalls. “When I told my mother, […]