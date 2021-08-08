President Joe Biden hosted executives from top car companies at an event discussing clean cars and trucks on Thursday. Top electric car company Tesla was noticeably absent. President Joe Biden hosted executives from top car companies at an event discussing clean cars and trucks on Thursday. Top electric car company Tesla was noticeably absent.

Biden unveiled a reversal of “the previous administration’s short-sighted rollback of vehicle emissions and efficiency standards,” during the speech.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, as well as news outlets, noted their surprise in the car company being excluded from such an event. “Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn’t invited,” Musk wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. When questioned on the matter during a Thursday press briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that it was because of the company’s lack of unionization. “Well, we, of course, welcome the efforts of all automakers who recognize the potential of an electric vehicle future and support efforts that will help reach the president’s goal. And certainly, Tesla is one of those companies,” said Psaki, as reported by Fox News .

“Today, it’s the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers, and the UAW president who will stand with President Biden as he […]