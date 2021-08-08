U.S. track star Sydney McLaughlin has been silent on social media during these Tokyo Olympics, in which she won gold in the 400-meter hurdles , broke her own world record and set the Internet abuzz.

On Thursday, she broke that silence with a lengthy Instagram post glorifying God .

“Let me start off by saying, what and honor it is to be able to represent not only my country, but also the kingdom of God,” she wrote. “What I have in Christ is far greater than what I have or don’t have in life. I pray my journey may be a clear depiction of submission and obedience to God. Even when it doesn’t make sense, even when it doesn’t seem possible. He will make a way out of no way. Not for my own gratification, but for His glory.

“I have never seen God fail in my life. In anyone’s life for that matter. Just because I may not win every race, or receive every one of my heart’s desires, does not mean God had failed. His will is PERFECT. And He has prepared me for […]