Another day, another example that Biden has created an unprecedented crisis at the border.

And it’s just getting worse. On Wednesday, border patrol agents picked up a record 834 unaccompanied children who had crossed into the country. The shocking number is the most the agency had ever encountered in a single day throughout their 97-year history. Biden’s open border policy is a disaster. https://t.co/iY0bXE3rpb — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 5, 2021 TRENDING: Heartbreaking Interview with Father of Jake Lang: He Saved Trump Supporter Philip Anderson’s Life on Jan. 6 from Capitol Police — Now He’s a Political Prisoner in Washington DC

Over the past 30 days, law enforcement has encountered an average of 512 children who are traveling without a parent or guardian, but the numbers have only risen despite it being the harshest time of the year to cross the desert.

The massive 62% one-day jump in kids comes just days after Biden lowered the standards for selecting an adult sponsor that children can be released to. Among other things, sponsors no longer have to get fingerprinted to claim a child from border patrol custody.

The careless change was made in an effort to get more children processed and […]