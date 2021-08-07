New York City’s announcement of a vaccine passport mandate rekindled the complicated debate on online privacy. Vaccine passports will increase digital surveillance.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that businesses will soon be required to demand proof of at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccines before allowing in a customer. The requirement will be enforced from September 13.

The announcement rekindled the debate about online privacy. Vaccine passports use digital systems and mobile apps, making them hackable and leakable and the major concern being the apps being abused for digital surveillance through tracking.

Despite the privacy concerns, governments and local authorities all around the globe have been gradually adopting vaccine passports, totally ignoring the civil liberties implications. New York will be the first city in the US to implement a vaccine passport mandate. Soon, other cities or jurisdictions might follow suit.

Privacy researchers, as well as critics of vaccine passports, have pointed out that mainstreaming vaccine certification could worsen the already alarming era of digital surveillance. Through the vaccine passports apps, a user’s location and other data can be tracked. […]