AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster I previously reported about the huge, 60th birthday party that Barack Obama had planned on his $12 million waterfront estate in Martha’s Vineyard. He’s right there with Joe Biden supporting all kinds of restrictions on people.

But apparently, a massive party is just cool for him. After there was a lot of backlash about Obama being tone deaf and flouting guidance during the pandemic, his spokespeople said that they would be scaling back the party to “ only family and close friends .”

I don’t know about you, but the preparations outside his home don’t look particularly scaled back or just “only family and close friends.” So, it may not be the 475 guests plus the 200 staff, but it still looks pretty darn huge. So, they may have been trying to slip one over on all of us.

Check out the huge, white tents behind the estate. Celebrities descend on Martha’s Vineyard for Obama’s ‘scaled back’ bash https://t.co/orYn36a3bu pic.twitter.com/6Nacu0XFvd — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2021 EXCLUSIVE: Obama’s 60th birthday bash looks anything but intimate as huge tents are erected on his $12M Martha’s Vineyard estate https://t.co/naqVNmBl4v pic.twitter.com/sqnLvtqRGq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 7, 2021 Just […]