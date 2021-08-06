AP Photo/Carlos Osorio On Thursday, Cam wrote about a report on racial disparities in gun arrests . It was an interesting look at the subject at a time when the left–the very people who typically push for gun control–is all about racial equality or equity or whatever term they want to use.

However, the findings out of Michigan are interesting. Here’s a recap of what Cam reported: Today’s gun control activists use colorblind language in their push to restrict the right to keep and bear arms, but as a recent report by the Ingham County, Michigan prosecutor’s office reveals, racial minorities are still far more likely to bear the brunt of gun control enforcement. The findings aren’t pretty, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon said. But it’s important prosecutors look at the data to see what changes they can make to try to decrease inequities in the system. “What we don’t know yet is what does this really mean,” Siemon said. Some of the preliminary data that has been released showed that in 2019: Black people were 1.7 times more likely than white people to be stopped by police

Once stopped, Black people were three times more likely to be searched […]