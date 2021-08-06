OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion The Joe Biden border crisis continues to get worse by the day.

A new projection from the Center for Immigration Studies reveals that a record 210,000 illegal aliens were apprehended in July, marking the worst month in 21 years.

Back in March, Kamala Harris was given the task of being the “border czar” and she has done next to nothing to actually fix the unprecedented surge in migration.

Now, several top Republicans are calling for action against Harris. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted that Harris should be fired from her role.

“Kamala Harris must be fired from her role overseeing the border crisis. She has failed to secure the border and has emboldened cartels. We need real leadership,” Haley tweeted. Kamala Harris must be fired from her role overseeing the border crisis. She has failed to secure the border and has emboldened cartels. We need real leadership. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 2, 2021 Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz took to Twitter on Monday to criticized Biden and Harris for the continuing crisis.

“Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, thousands of pounds of dangerous drugs including fentanyl, and terrorists are flooding across the […]