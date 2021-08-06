Democratic state senator Tony Navarette, who was seen as a “rising star” in the Arizona Democrat party, was arrested on Thursday and charged with a felony for “knowingly engaging in intercourse or oral sex with a minor.”

The crime according to the reports, was committed back in 2019 but was first reported to authorities on August 4th of this year.

Navarrete was well connected and is seen photographed with many high ranking Democrats. Check them out below:

“She is someone’s daughter!” @RepAOC is the youngest women elected to Congress, one of the most courageous in our country, she’s fierce, and one badass chingona. She is someone’s daughter! ✊🏽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/X7tvK1dLRs — Sen. Tony Navarrete 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🚀 (@NavarreteAZ) July 25, 2020 Here he is with Kamala Harris: What’s going on here @KamalaHarris ? pic.twitter.com/S8YHhnqWuA — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 6, 2021 Check out what the Arizona Capitol Times reported :

Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete was arrested Thursday evening and booked into jail. Police received a report that Navarrete had engaged in sexual conduct with a minor, a felony described as knowingly engaging in intercourse or oral sex with a minor.

It’s a class 6 felony, punishable by one year in prison, if that […]