An intensive examination of court filings in the state and federal prosecutions of the 14 alleged Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plotters raises disturbing questions about whether the threat to the governor was an actual plot, or a set-up orchestrated by the FBI.

The online news outlet BuzzFeed combed through legal documents and interviewed defense attorneys and others with knowledge of the case.

The work of investigative reporters Ken Bensinger and Jessica Garrison raises the credible possibility that without the aggressive encouragement of undercover FBI agents and informants, there would have been no kidnap plot.

The feds used at least 12 informants in its investigation, just two fewer than the number of suspects.

Many were assigned to infiltrate the various right-wing militia groups whose members came together to plan and train for an assault on Whitmer.

The informants, though, were not mere flies on the wall, according to BuzzFeed.Rather, they appear to have been active participants in the planning of and training for what prosecutors charge was an elaborate scheme to snatch Whitmer from her northern Michigan vacation home last October and put her on trial as a “tyrant.”And the whole thing may have been the FBI’s idea in the first place.Defense attorneys appear poised to […]