Image by Hede2000 Please Follow us on Gab , Minds , Telegram , Rumble , Gab TV , GETTR

After huge backlash to the decision by Ben & Jerry’s parent company, Unilever, to impose a boycott of the Biblical areas of Judea and Samaria in Israel, Ben & Jerry’s franchisees located in major American cities that operate 30 stores with a total of $23.3 million in revenue annually wrote a letter asking Unilever to rescind the boycott, not for any moral reason, but because they were losing money.

“There is a danger that the pursuit of social justice will descend into political correctness or result in the adoption of overly simplistic solutions by people who share a single view of the world that misconstrue complex problems in which multiple claims of justice are implicated,” the letter stated. “The imposition of such narrow prescriptions does not advance social justice or the pursuit of a values-led business in any meaningful way.”

After arguing that there are “multiple and conflicting claims of justice made” about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the letter complained…

To read more visit The Daily Wire. Keep The Truth Bombs Coming From CDMedia! Donate!