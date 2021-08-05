Judicial Watch and the Center for Medical Progress have revealed that according to documents they obtained after suing the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the federal agency provided funding to the University of Pittsburgh for a program that involved harvesting organs and tissue from fully intact babies who were killed or delivered during elective abortions.

The NIH approved a $3.2 million grant to the university, which had promised in a 2015 grant application that half the harvested organs and tissue would come from non-white babies.

The litigation group Judicial Watch sued the NIH on behalf of CMB, pro-life activist David Daleiden’s organization after what they described as “inexplicable delays” on the part of the agency after JW filed a Freedom of Information Act request for access to the grant application.

Hundreds documents were posted online by Judicial Watch and CMB, respectively.

CMB says that Pitt promised to procure “very high quality tissue and biological specimens” from fetuses between the gestational ages of 6 and 42 weeks in its effort to establish itself as a “tissue hub and collection site.”

“Congenital diseases of the genitourinary tract (kidneys, bladder, ureter, urethra etc.) are a leading cause of organ failure carrying with it an increased risk of […]