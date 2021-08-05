The Department of Homeland Security was created in the wake of the 9/11 attacks for the purpose of protecting America against terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda. It was not intended to spy on ordinary Americans or track their political affiliations. But now DHS seems to be spending as much time tracking and prosecuting “domestic terrorism” as it does foreign terrorists and actual criminals, including those gang members who are crossing our southern border every day. That’s the same border that Kamala Harris is in charge of.

An official at DHS stated in May 2021 that “domestic violent extremism poses the most lethal, persistent terrorism-related threat to our homeland today” — that in connection with a new program of monitoring extremism on public social media. DHS is going to be collecting and analyzing social media data in an effort to identify possible threats. That seems straightforward enough, except that one often discovers what one is looking for, and recent history suggests that government is tracking conservatives more closely than radical groups like Antifa.

On July 1, in one of many such actions, DHS predicted “increased activity” by what it calls “rightwing groups.” It is mystifying how the department could make this prediction, […]